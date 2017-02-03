Coroner’s Inquest results in arrest of former manager

Special Prosecuting Attorney April Wilson

Harley Branham

The courtroom was packed for the Coroner’s Inquest, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Six Howard County residents were taxed with a difficult decision; to consider the underlying cause in determining the manner of death for Kenneth Suttner. For those unfamiliar with a Coroner’s Inquest, this may seem odd when the person has taken their own life. The Coroner’s jury was to determine if Kenneth was harassed to the point that “the harassment was so offensive it would offend a reasonable person.” The first thing Special Prosecuting Attorney April Wilson did was show the jury and the audience Kenneth’s picture, reminding everyone why they were there. Kenneth was the reason everyone was there.

Kenneth Suttner was less than a month from his eighteenth birthday, and his death was a tragedy. Through his friends, teachers, co-workers, and others, everyone in the courtroom had the opportunity to learn what a loving, talented, kind hearted person was lost.

The story of Kenneth’s last few days was outlined by the first witness, Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Young. Deputy Young spent an hour sharing who was involved in Kenneth’s life, what happened, where and how. It was up to the jury to determine why.

The morning started with Kenneth’s friends and co-workers from the Fayette Dairy Queen. Examples were given of behavior that at least was unprofessional, and at worst degrading. Five witnesses were called to describe Kenneth and what they observed during his employment at Dairy Queen. According to the employees, one manager in particular seemed to single him out to make his life difficult, cursing at him, threatening and demeaning him. Employees stated they had reported this behavior to other managers and supervisors, but that nothing seemed to result. Fayette Dairy Queen franchise owner, Ryan Reid, appeared at the end of the day and after explaining the staff hierarchy, stated that he had not been made aware of any harassment or other issues. The jury asked if there were any policies in place regarding bullying in the workplace or training for managers on resolving employee disputes. Reid indicated there were not.

After only a thirty minute lunch break, the afternoon resumed with Kenneth’s friends, and fellow Glasgow High School students, describing what school was like for Kenneth and other students at school. Three parents were also called to describe their experiences with the Glasgow Schools and the School Board. Students spoke to the jury about how others treated Kenneth and repercussions of that behavior from teachers and administration. The parents also spoke about treatment their children had received or witnessed, and results of meetings with teachers, administration, and the school board. The students stated they had to stick up for themselves, for their friends or siblings against bullying from other students. One stated after reporting Kenneth being bullied with no apparent response, she stopped reporting incidents. The parents spoke about having to fight for fair treatment of their children or even having to remove their children from the school, either for a period of time or permanently. They also made reports of bullying to the school board, mentioning Kenneth, asking for something to be done.

When teachers and administration from Glasgow testified, they were asked about bullying policies, procedures and documentation. According to administration, documentation is made when a complaint is received and kept on file permanently. It was noted by administration that there was no documentation of bullying found in Kenneth’s record. The Glasgow Superintendent does not deny there is bullying in Glasgow schools, but does not believe it is a systemic problem. Multiple individuals from Glasgow School District were served a subpoena for participation with the inquest. One individual, upon being served, stated that it was “a crock…”

The jury heard from nineteen witnesses. Just before each witness was excused, they were asked if they had anything they would like to share with the jury, and the jury was asked if they had anything to ask specifically of that witness. Several witnesses were asked about policies or training regarding bullying or harassment. After approximately an hour, at 4:20 p.m., the jury gave the verdict that Kenneth “came to his death by felony involuntary manslaughter, due to harassment.” They determined that Kenneth experienced harassment at work and at school. While Harley Branham, the manager at Dairy Queen was named as the principal cause of death, Dairy Queen and Glasgow Schools were also deemed negligent. Dairy Queen was found negligent in training employees in harassment prevention and resolution, and Glasgow Schools were negligent in preventing bullying. All of which contributed to Kenneth choosing to take his life. Branham was in custody at the Howard County Jail by the time the courtroom had cleared.

Special Prosecuting Attorney April Wilson, who had been appointed by Judge Mason Gebhardt, said “We wanted to be very cautious and responsible, both sides of the issue are extremely important. A young man is dead. But we also want to acknowledge that it’s not easy being in public education.” On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Wilson filed charges against Harley Kaitlynn Branham, 21, of Fayette. Branham is charged with a class D felony of involuntary manslaughter in the second degree. She has been released on a $25,000 bond. According to Wilson, while the jury found Dairy Queen and Glasgow Schools negligent, the alleged negligence will not lead to criminal charges. Civil charges, however, could be filed.

A coroner may conduct an inquest when someone dies in circumstances that could continue to endanger public health and safety. Frank Flaspohler, Howard County Coroner called the inquest (the fifth one during his 24 years as coroner) to “investigate the causes that contributed to [Kenneth’s] death that may or may not include bullying.”

Glasgow Schools released statements accusing the coroner’s office of harming the reputations and character of the District teachers, stating “the Coroner has, in an apparent attempt to justify his actions, made statements about the District and its staff that he knows to be false”. In their statement, Glasgow Schools note their cooperation and that stating subpoenas were necessary to get the District to “discuss the matter” is “malicious”, calling for a public apology from the Coroner. Despite the fact that a Coroner’s Inquest is not a trial, the Glasgow School District complains they “were not permitted to call witnesses; offer any evidence; cross examine witnesses; offer objections to hearsay and irrelevant testimony; or in any way to defend its staff.” (See letter to the editor on page 2)

Kenneth will never know how many people have heard his story. After initially being reported by Columbia news papers, then St. Louis, the story has been picked up by the Associated Press. It can be found on MSN, in the New York news and even overseas.