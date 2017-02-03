Glasgow School District responds to coroner inquest

Letter to the editor: The Coroner’s Inquest conducted on January 31, 2017 concluded that the Glasgow District and its staff had followed its bullying policies and procedures, but was somehow negligent because unreported bullying had occurred. At the Inquest, the District was not permitted to call witnesses; offer any evidence; cross examine witnesses; offer objections to hearsay and irrelevant testimony; or in any way to defend its staff.

The reputations and character of District teachers, administrators have been harmed as a result of a proceeding in which they were not allowed to defend themselves. Unfortunately, the Coroner has, in an apparent attempt to justify his actions, made statements about the District and its staff that he knows to be false.

The Howard County Coroner is quoted in an Associated Press story as saying, . . the District initially wasn’t cooperative after the death making a subpoena to the Inquest a way to get them to discuss the matter.” The Coroner’s statement is a total fabrication.

The Coroner failed to communicate by telephone or electronically with the Glasgow Superintendent of Schools or with the Assistant Superintendent at any time from the date of the student’s death, December 21, 2016 and January 27, 2017, which was the Friday before the day Inquest hearing. In spite of the Coroner’s failure to initiate contact with Glasgow School officials, the District did reach out to the Coroner offering to provide whatever information necessary for his review. The Coroner was provided with District policies and procedures, educational records for multiple students, information regarding the District’s anti-bullying training program, and completed bullying incident reports, among other documents. The majority of this information was voluntarily submitted prior to being subpoenaed. The District also offered to make available for interview by the Coroner whichever District staff members with whom he wished to speak. The Coroner asked to speak with four District teachers. These interviews occurred on January 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. These interviews were not the result of a subpoena, but as a result of the District’s offer to provide information. The Coroner issued subpoenas on January 27, 2017 for the Inquest, well after the District had voluntarily provided documents and staff. To suggest that the District was uncooperative is false. To state that he had to issue subpoenas to get the District to “discuss the matter” is malicious. We call on the Coroner to publicly apologize and retract his statement.

The purpose of a Coroner’s Inquest as set out in statute is to ‘‘inquire how and by whom he or she came to his or her death.” The Inquest is to determine the “manner and cause of death.” It appears from the Coroner’s statements in the same news article that he had made that determination before the Inquest was even convened. Quoting the Coroner, “I felt there was bullying going on and things weren’t being corrected.” Having reached his conclusion prior to the Inquest, his selective presentation of evidence appears to have been done to justify his pre-judgment This is even more unfortunate in that the District was precluded from defending itself and its teachers.

The tragic loss of the student is not softened by false statements by public officials, nor the condemnation of educators without being given the opportunity to defend themselves. The Inquest Jury found our teachers and administrators to have followed its anti-bullying policies and procedures. The Coroner failed to inform the Jury that the District adopted a suicide awareness and prevention policy in November 2016. He also failed to mention the District is working with the state on developing training for staff and students. The Board has adopted these policies and procedures before the tragedy of December 21 to protect District students and not to grandstand for their own edification.

Mike Reynolds

Glasgow School District