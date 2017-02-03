Harold Leon Hackley

1922-2017

Harold Leon Hackley, a well- known member of the Fayette community, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at University Hospital in Columbia. He was 94 years of age.

The son of Julian Bryan and Essa Swearingen Hackley, Mr. Hackley was born near Boonesboro in rural Howard County on March 6, 1922. He was educated at Ashland C-3 school and graduated from Farmer’s High School with the class of 1939. He was a student at Central College (now Central Methodist University) from 1940 until 1942 when he joined the war effort, enlisting in the Army Air Force. He was called to duty at Jefferson Barracks in February of 1943, took pilot training at Victory Field at Canyon, Tex., and was later transferred to Amarillo, Tex., where he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and served as an instructor teaching electrical systems on B-17 and B29 aircraft until his discharge on Feb. 16, 1946.

On Nov. 17, 1946, Leon Hackley and Marjorie Geiger were united in marriage in New Franklin. Following Mrs. Hackley’s death in 1990, Leon married Nancy Hutchinson Geiger on Jan. 2, 1992. After her death in 2003 , he married Bonnie Farmer Bishop on March 26, 2008.

Always strong in and committed to his faith, Leon joined the Boonesboro Christian Church under Rev. L. H. West on Sept. 21, 1936. The family later affiliated with the Fayette First Christian Church where he served actively in the life of the church as Deacon, Elder, Board Chairman and a variety of other leadership positions.

Rooted deeply in the soil of Howard County, Leon began and continued the life of a farmer for all of his 94 years. He worked the family farm southwest of Fayette on his return from military service and continued it’s ownership and management for the rest of his life. He was also, however, much involved in commercial activities in the community. He first came to Fayette as a Social Worker for the Missouri Division of Social Services. His involvement with the insurance business began when he became the agent for the Farm Bureau Insurance Co. He later represented the Prudential Insurance Company in Fayette and Columbia for many years. During that time, he was very proud to have earned the degree of Certified Life Underwriter. After retirement from Prudential, he continued his work with Farmer’s Mutual Insurance Company of Howard County. During his work life, Leon was also involved in several other business ventures. He and a group of investors founded the Central Finance and Investment Co. and developed the Drake and Hackley residential sub-division in north east Fayette.

An active worker in his community, Leon served as Fayette City Council Member, a board member of Sheltered Workshop and Fayette Housing Authority, an officer of White-Bell American Legion Post, and a number of other organizations.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie, of the home and three children; Sara (Gary) Bagby of Fayette, Mary (Scott) Randall of Foley, AL, and Tom (Paula) Hackley of Fayette. Four step-children also survive; Carol (Dick) Ward of Charlottesville, VA, Paul (Sue) Geiger of Damascus, MD, Jean (Wayne) Palson of Seattle, Wa, and Jeff (Jamie) Bishop of Fayette. Also surviving are grandchildren Mary (Matt) Griswold, Nicholas Bagby, and Christopher Randall, and step-grandchildren Carin Marrs, Ben Ward, Matthew Geiger, Martin Brendaeke, Susan Bishop, and Rachael Bishop. Sister Doris Phillips of Liberty, MO also survives as do two great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren,. a number of nieces and nephews and many friends.

Funeral services for Leon Hackley will be held at the Fayette First Christian Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 with Rev. Paula Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow at the Fayette City Cemetery with Chris Randall, Nicholas Bagby, Ronnie Lessly, Chris Rohlfing, Fred Eaton and Bobby Robb serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 PM at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette on Saturday, February 4. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church Legacy Fund, the Salvation Army, or an organization of the donor’s choice. These may be directed to Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service; 174 Hwy 5 & 240; Fayette, Mo 65248.