Howard County Prosecuting Attorney resigns Gov. Eric Greitens to appoint replacement

Stephen Murrell, Howard County Prosecuting Attorney, is resigning his position effective Friday, Feb. 17. Murrell, who practices law at the Daily and Murrell Law Office in Glasgow, was sworn in as Prosecuting Attorney for Howard County in December of 2014.

Murrell submitted a letter of resignation to Governor Greitens dated Jan. 26, 2017. He states this was not an easy decision and notes he is thankful for community support and the opportunity to work closely with law enforcement for the safety of our communities, and cites responsibility to his family as his reason for resigning stating he “simply cannot financially afford to continue as the Howard County Prosecuting Attorney.” He says his decision to resign had no connection with the recent Coroner’s Inquest and was completely unrelated.

Murrell goes on to say “Many elected Prosecuting Attorneys in rural counties are considered “part time” by Missouri Statute, and there is an assumption that the attorney elected will have time to supplement the part-time salary with private work. However, in [his] experience, and that of many others, it is not a part-time job, and cannot be performed ethically on a part-time basis. There is little time left for private practice. A different system needs to be implemented to better protect rural communities. The prosecutor is an administrator of justice, an advocate, and an officer of the court. This cannot be performed part time.”

Governor Greitens will appoint a replacement.