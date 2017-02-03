Noted in Brief 02.04.17

• Fayette Firemen’s sweethart dance featuring Suthurn Justus, will be tonight, Feb. 4 at the Fayette Fire Station 8 – 12 p.m. $12/couple, $6/single, NO ONE UNDER 21 ALLOWED

• peo cHAPTER au will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at 7:15 p.m., at ST. mary’s Episcopal Church hall. Please send regrets to Lynne Alexander.

• MIssouri retired teachers the Howard County Unit of Missouri Retired Teachers will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 1:30 p.m. at Schnell Hall in Fayette. Retired teachers and school personnel are welcome to attend. For more information, call Lou Thompson at 248-2647 or Don Arni at 338-2403

• Fayette City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in City Hall

• Black, White, and Blue Community Forum Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m. in the Inman Student and Community Center, sponsored by CMU’s AASU in recognition of Black History Month

• Howard County Democrat committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 p.m., at the Flaspohler Law Office at 112 W. Morrison, Fayette. The purpose of the meeting will be to select a name to submit to the Governor to fill vacancy in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Visitors are always welcome.

• Paws accepting donations for Silent Auction during “Love is in the Air” benefit concert. Call or text Bekki Galloway @ 573-864-2064 to donate.

• Golden study club meeting scheduled Saturday, Feb. 11 @ 11:30 a.m., hostesses Debbie Miller and Karen Powell

• pAWS “LOVE IS IN THE AIR” BENEFIT CONCERT & SILENT AUCTION will be Saturday, Feb. 11th, 4 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Fayette, $5 admission, 12 and under free.

• new Franklin City Council meeting Monday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. at City Hall

• fhs choir singing valentines are available for delivery Feb. 13 & 14. $5 delivery at school or $10 off campus/in city limits. Includes a quartet singing a song and a cake pop. Call Vanessa Miner, 660-248-3800 x 1133 or order by email at vminer@fayette.k12.mo.us. All proceeds support the Chorus trip to the Fox Theatre.

• CMU’s Center for faith and service welcomes lecturer Emmanuel Cleaver III at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church

• TEETH ARE TERRIFIC! DENTAL SCREENING Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Play Center. Bring your children to the play center for a free, dental screening by our local dentist Dr. Quint. Families will be seen privately on a first-come, first-served basis. You may play with your children in the play center while you wait. Each child will receive a toothbrush and book.

• CMU’s AASU PRESENTS MOVIE “SELMA” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Thogmorton Center for Allied Health

• CMU’s AASU PRESENTS MOVIE “Straight Outta Compton” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Thogmorton Center for Allied Health

• THIRD ANNUAL CHILI COOK-OFF sponsored by Fayette Ministerial Alliance scheduled Sunday, Feb. 26, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Clark Middle School in Fayette. Chili may be entered 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Specify regular (beef), hot, or exotic (not beef). Contact Ministerial Alliance to register.

• NEW FRANKLIN BLOOD DRIVE Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 1:30 -5:30 p.m. at New Franklin Elementary School

• THE ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART hosting three Winter Shows; “Lifetime of Creativity: A Bill Helvey Retrospective”, “The Robert & Anna Mae Collection”, and “Works from the Permanent Collection in Honor of Black History”. Jan. 29 through April 6, open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

• FAYETTE AREA COMMUNITY CHOIR Linn Memorial United Methodist Church invites all to join in a community choir to present a Holy Week cantata Thursday, Apr. 13, 7 p.m., weekly rehearsals for all ages and experience Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Linn Memorial, for more information, contact the church office at info@linnumc.org, or call 660-248-3157

• PANCAKE SAUSAGE BREAKFAST Sunday, March 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• THE MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held on the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month and at the New Franklin City Hall from 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays.

• the parents as teachers play center is open 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and on the third Friday of each month. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.