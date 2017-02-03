‘Pink Out Night’ is huge success

Representing the Tara Powell family at the Pink Out Night are (from left) Avery, Tara, Derrick, and Addison Powell.

Donations will be made to the Derrick and Tara Powell family as well as the Ellis Fischel “Mamm Van” mobile mammography unit.

It was more than just a few basketball games Tuesday night at Fayette High School.

A near capacity crowd was on hand to support cancer awareness at the school’s seventh annual “Pink Out Night.” The Fayette community blanketed the gym in pink to support the fight against cancer, and to help support a Fayette family affected by it.

Tara Powell, this year’s recipient, favors the quote “Always remember you are braver than you think, stronger than you seem, and loved more than you know” which adorned this year’s Pink Out shirts.

2017 Pink Out Celebration has raised up to this point a total of $7300! Daly and CMS contributed $1700 to this total which exceeded last’s years donation by $500.

Pink Out is sponsored annually by FHS, SADD, Black Experience, and Future Teachers of America clubs. Fundraising events are held at all three Fayette Schools to contribute to the Pink Out event.