Robert Eugene Cooper 1961-2017
Robert Eugene Cooper
1961-2017
Robert Eugene Cooper, 55, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed into eternity on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at Banner Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Holy Ground Christian Tabernacle. A visitation was held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holy Ground Christian Tabernacle.
Services are under the direction of H.T. May & Son Funeral Home.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Harold Leon Hackley 1922-2017
Coach William J. Holmes 1929-2016
Leorah Morris 1922-2017
Lee West Gose 1921-2017
William (Bill) Holmes 1929-2017
Ruth Fridley 1926-2017
Bobbie Johnson 1955-2017
Lance (Bud) Overstreet 1933-2017
Jackie (Jack) Page Silvey 1939-2017
Stephen Taylor 1941-2017
Betty F. Struchtemeyer 1934-2017
Stephen Taylor
Nancy Burr 1947 – 2017
Dorothy Holtwick 1926 – 2017
Velma Stemmons 1924-2017
Mary King 1940-2017
Marie Speiser 1928-2017
Velma Stemmons 1924 – 2017
George Edward Brady 1942-2017
Darlene Broadus 1939-2016
Dennis (Skeeter) Hunt 1949-2016
Christina Lou Elizabeth Foster 1978-2016
Linda Miller 1969-2017
Walter Wayne Carr, Sr. 1938-2016
Josie Mae Davis 1933-2015
Kenny Suttner 1999-2015
January 16, 2017 | 3 Comments »