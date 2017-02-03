Robert Eugene Cooper

1961-2017

Robert Eugene Cooper, 55, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed into eternity on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at Banner Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Holy Ground Christian Tabernacle. A visitation was held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holy Ground Christian Tabernacle.

Services are under the direction of H.T. May & Son Funeral Home.