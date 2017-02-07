Brashears’ career night propels Lady Bulldogs to win against Pilot Grove

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Sophomore Shelby Brashears scored 21 points, a career high, and the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3 Central Activities Conference) defeated the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers (10-11, 2-7 Central Activities Conference) 57-45 in a home conference game on Feb. 6.

Brashears had 11 rebounds in the game, giving her a double-double.

“I thought she played really well from start to finish,” head coach Morgan Vetter said. “I thought that was her best game, as far as intensity and just doing the little things goes. Obviously, the scoreboard showed that.”

Brashears had eight points in the first half. She got going in the third quarter, scoring 11 of the team’s 17 points in the period.

The Lady Bulldogs were locked in a tight contest with Pilot Grove through the first half. Senior Jasmine Himmelberg made one of two free throws to start the game. Pilot Grove then scored twice to take a 5-1 lead in less than two minutes in the first quarter.

Junior Grace Hundley made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one point, then Brashears made her first basket on a layup to give New Franklin a 6-5 lead with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

New Franklin grabbed the lead for good when Hundley scored to make it a 14-12 game. The Lady Bulldogs stayed ahead, but Pilot Grove kept things close throughout the rest of the first half.

The score was 24-19 at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs started to pull away in the third quarter. With New Franklin leading by three, senior Cassie Armentrout made a 3-pointer to make the score 36-30.

Brashears made a free throw, and later scored inside with :43 left in the first quarter to raise the deficit to nine points, 39-30.

Brashers made a steal and took it the other way for a layup just before the quarter ended to make the score 41-30.

New Franklin went on a 12-0 run in the final quarter to put the game out of reach. The Lady Bulldogs led 55-33 with 3:31 left in the game.

Hundley finished the game with 11 points.

“I thought it was a good one, especially for the first game of the week,” Vetter said.

New Franklin had another home conference game on Feb. 7 against Slater. Results were not available at press time.

New Franklin travels down the road to Glasgow on Feb. 10 for a game against the Lady Yellowjackets.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The New Franklin varsity boys will follow at 7:30 p.m.