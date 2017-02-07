Fourth quarter free throws send Bulldogs past Pilot Grove

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The New Franklin Bulldogs (11-10, 6-2 Central Activities Conference) rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Pilot Gove Tigers (5-17, 0-9 Central Activities Conference) 50-43 at home on Feb. 6.

New Franklin shot 7-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and outscored Pilot Grove 18-6 to come away with the win.

“That’s a big thing,” head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said. “We weren’t really scoring the ball like we wanted to, so hitting those free throws, and being strong with the ball for a majority of the time, helped us get the win.”

Freshman Gavin Bishop led New Franklin with 12 points. He went 5-for-6 from the free throw line, all in the fourth quarter.

Junior Bailey Lyons scored 11 points for New Franklin.

New Franklin fell into a hole early. Pilot Grove opened the game on a 12-3 run. Bishop and junior Mason Bailey both hit 3-pointers late in the first quarter to close the gap.When the first qaurter ended, Pilot Grove led 15-10.

Senior Hunter Rohlfing hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to start a 6-1 run for the Bulldogs, which tied the score 16-16.

The rest of the quarter resembled a cat-and-mouse chase. The Tigers went ahead 18-16 when senior Brady Rentel made two free throws with 4:20 left in the first half.

Bailey Lyons made two free throws for New Franklin to tie the game 18-18.

Pilot Grove freshman Cole Meisenheimer scored, and Rentel made two more free throws to put the Tigers back in front, 22-18.

Sophomore Colby Anson scored just before the first half ended to close the gap. New Franklin trailed 22-20 at halftime.

New Franklin briefly held a lead in the third quarter. With the score tied 26-26, senior Austin Jones scored to put the Bulldogs ahead by two points.

Pilot Grove regained the lead near the end of the third quarter when senior Steven Bell hit a 3-pointer to put the Tigers ahead 33-32.

Pilot Grove carried a 37-32 lead into the final period.

Senior Brendan Hundley scored first with a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to close the gap at 37-35.

From there, the Bulldogs limited Pilot Grove on the defensive end while getting to the free throw line to put the game away.

“In the third quarter, we lapsed on defense,” Schlotzhauer said. “Then, we started climbing back. Our ball pressure was better, and off the ball we were better. We did both those things to get the win.”

The Bulldogs played another conference game on Feb. 7 when they hosted the Slater Wildcats. Results were not available at press time.

New Franklin stays in conference play on Feb. 10 when they travel to Glasgow for a game against the first place Yellowjackets.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and is preceded by the Lady Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Both junior varsity teams are also scheduled to play at Glasgow.