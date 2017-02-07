Higbee rolls past Brashear

The Higbee Lady Tigers (16-4) made history earlier this season by winning their first tournament championship.

The Lady Tigers took home the Northwestern Invitational trophy after defeating Hale 65-61 in the championship game on Dec. 3.

The Lady Tigers won the third place trophy at the Keytesville Tournament on Jan. 27.

The Lady Tigers have another chance to take home more hardware this week with an appearance at the Brashear Tournament Feb. 6-11.

Higbee played against host Brashear in the opening round of the tournament on Feb. 6, winning 75-36.

As a team, Higbee stole the ball 21 times, turning those turnovers into points to fly past the opposing Lady Tigers.

Sophomore Grace Westfall led the way on defense with five steals. She also had 10 points.

Senior Rhiannon Runyon led in the scoring category with 24 points.

Fellow senior Sabrina Huddleston scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

With the win, the Lady Tigers advance to the semifinals where they will face the Marion County Lady Tigers on Feb. 8.

The game begins at 8 p.m.