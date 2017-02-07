Running out of gas

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Fayette Falcons have spent a lot of time on the hardwood over the past two weeks.

The Falcons played in three competitive contests over a 6-day period at the Slater Wildcat Classic during the last week in January. They ended the month with back-to-back games at home, playing five games over eight days.

After a day of rest, Fayette was at it again, playing back-to-back road games.

The Falcons (13-7, 1-3 Lewis and Clark) won 64-49 at Brookefield on Feb. 2.

On Feb. 3, Fayette took a trip north near the Iowa border for a game against the Scotland County Tigers (13-7, 4-3 Lewis and Clark) in Memphis, Missouri.

Fayette sputtered in the fourth quarter, losing 61-42 to the Tigers.

“I think it comes down to, it’s our fourth game in five days,” head coach Ben Pallardy said. “I thought we ran out of legs. I thought we ran out of juice. I thought we battled and battled and kept it close for as long as we could.”

Junior Blake Dawson and senior Tommy Phillips both scored in double-figures for Fayette, scoring 16 points and 10 points, respectively.

For three quarters, the Falcons went toe-to-toe with the Tigers in a tight contest.

Dawson knocked down a 3-pointer and Phillips drove to the basket to give the Falcons a 5-0 lead before Scotland County answered with six straight points on back-to-back 3-pointers from sophomore Will Fromm and junior Lane Pence to put the Tigers in front 6-5.

From there, Fayette and Scotland County traded baskets for the rest of the quarter. When the period ended, the Tigers led 15-14.

“They (Scotland County) shot so well,” Pallardy said. “They made every open shot. We didn’t defend at the high level that we wanted, but the way they shot the ball was impressive.”

The Tigers made eight 3-pointers during the game, with four of them coming from Fromm. Fromm finished the game with 21 points.

Anytime Fayette made a run, Scotland County had an answer for it. The Falcons made a 14-6 run in the third quarter to cut the Tigers’ lead to one point, 38-37.

The Tigers responded with a small run of their own to gain some separation. Scotland County led 43-39 when the quarter ended.

The Falcons scored three points at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, but missed all of their shots from the floor.

Scotland County outscored Fayette 18-3 in the final period to come away with the 61-42 win.

The Falcons were able to rest for three days before embarking on the road once again on Feb. 7, a game at Atlanta. Results for the game weren’t available when the newspaper went to press.

The Falcons play a makeup game against Knox County in Edina, Missouri on Feb. 9 before returning home on Feb. 10 to host the Marceline Tigers.

The game against Knox County was originally scheduled for Jan. 13, but was postponed due to icy road conditions.

Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Fayette Lady Falcons (6-14, 0-4 Lewis and Clark) also played a game at Scotland County, losing 77-18 against the Lady Tigers (15-1, 7-0 Lewis and Clark).

The Lady Falcons played against a state-ranked opponent in front of a hostile crowd on a night that was scheduled as Scotland County’s Courtwarming. The Lady Tigers are ranked No. 7 in Class 2.

“It’s (playing in a tough environment) good for us,” head coach Jeff Martin said. “It’s good to play in places like this to get you ready for the district tournament. You’ll see some pretty tough environments at districts and beyond. Anytime you get an opportunity to do that, I think it’s a good thing.”

Junior Sam Conrow, sophomore Emma Hoover and freshman Abbey Conrow all had five points for the Lady Falcons.

Conrow made a 3-pointer early in the first quarter to put Fayette ahead 3-2. From there, Scotland County took over, going on a 20-3 run to lead 22-6 after the first quarter.

The Lady Falcons will travel with the Falcons for road games at Atlanta and Knox County, and will host the Marceline Lady Tigers on Feb. 10. All three games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.