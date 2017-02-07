This time, Eagles come out on top

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Central Methodist men’s basketball Eagles have lost some close games this season.

Of the team’s 10 losses, five of them were by five points or less. Their most recent shortcoming was a 78-74 loss to Graceland on Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, appearing as the continuation of an unwanted trend for CMU.

On Feb. 4, the Eagles (14-10, 11-9 HAAC) appeared to be headed for another letdown when they took the court against the No. 15 Grand View Vikings (16-6, 15-5 HAAC).

This wasn’t the case, however, as the Eagles fought their way to a 96-87 victory over Grand View.

“We really needed this game,” head coach Jeff Sherman said. “I’m so proud of the way we fought, we competed.”

Sherman called the game a “nailbiter,” as signs of both happiness and relief showed through his facial expressions.

The game was, indeed, a nailbiter. Momentum continuously changed hands throughout in a game that had 17 lead changes and 13 ties.

“I thought there were times in regulation where we had a chance to put this away,” Sherman said. “But, boy, the grit the guys showed in the overtime period, it’s just big.”

Sherman said that with the team losing so many close games this season, the last thing he wanted to see was something else happen, saying his players have been putting forth the effort to win games.

“I’m just so proud of them tonight,” Sherman said. “They pulled together and played a winnable ballgame.”

Senior Ron Lee led CMU with 29 points, earning the HAAC Player of the Week award for the second straight week.

“Ron played another good ballgame,” Sherman said. “I thought he did a little bit better job of playing within his limits without forcing it, because teams are coming down on him.”

Three other players finished in double-figures for the Eagles. Seniors Cole Adair and Charles Harris III finished with 22 points and 15 points, respectively. Junior Bo Burkhard scored 12 points.

“We have to have four guys in double-figures if we’re going to be effective,” Sherman said. “It’s not like we need Ron to get 30 points for us. We don’t.”

Senior Scott Stegman led CMU in rebounding with 10. He scored eight points, putting him two points shy of a double-double.

‘He had seven offensive boards,” Sherman said. “That game would not have gone into overtime, had we not gotten a lot of extra offensive possessions through Scotty’s effort.”

The game was back-and-forth from the start. The two teams exchanged leads four times within the first five minutes.

Grand View senior Alex Welch put his team ahead 6-4 with 17:29 left in the first half. Just 13 seconds later, CMU had 7-6 lead after Adair made a 3-pointer.

The Vikings led 20-13 at one point during the game. The Eagles started to rally back and eventually went ahead. Lee completed a 3-point play to give CMU a 26-25 lead with 6:11 to go in the half.

Later in the first half, Adair made another 3-pointer to make the score 33-27 with 3:53 left.

Grand View outscored the Eagles 10-2 for the rest of the first half to go into halftime leading 37-35.

The second half provided more back-and-forth drama that was seen in the first half.

Lee made a 3-pointer to put CMU back in front 42-40. Grand View junior Nathan Washington answered with a 3-pointer to give the lead back to the Vikings.

Adair made a 3-pointer on CMU’s next possession to put the Eagles ahead again, 45-43.

After Vikings junior Jjuan Hadnot tied the score at 45-45, Adair made another 3-pointer to keep CMU in front, 48-45 with 16:41 left in regulation.

Washington answered with a 3-pointer for Grand View to tie the score. The Vikings then took the lead 50-48 after another score from Hadnot.

Washington and Hadnot finished with 20 points and 14 points, respectively.

Burkhart made a 3-pointer with 11:23 left in regulation to make the score 60-54 in favor of CMU.

Grand View then went on a 14-6 run to go ahead 68-66 with 5:25 left in regulation.

The lead changed hands three more times in regulation.

Lee put CMU ahead 78-75 with a 3-pointer with :33 left. Washington tied the score 78-78 with a shot from behind the arc with :24 remaining.

The Eagles had one last shot at winning in regulation. Grand View was set to inbound the ball with a second left on the clock. The inbound pass hit the ceiling, and possession was given back to CMU on the Vikings’ end.

Burkhart inbounded the ball to Harris III on the right win. He threw up a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim, forcing the game to go into overtime.

CMU outscored Grand View 18-9 in the overtime period, with Lee scoring six of those points.

CMU plays another home game on Feb. 8 against Clarke Univeristy. Clarke won the first meeting in what was one of the Eagles’ close losses, 83-81 in Dubuque, Iowa.

“They beat us at their place the first time,” Sherman said. “It was a tough game for us, and a long road trip.”

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. It’s “Black Out Night,” and fans who attend the game are encouraged to wear black CMU apparel.

The women’s basketball Eagles will precede with a game against Clarke University at 5 p.m.