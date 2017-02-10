Bulldogs defeat Schuyler County

The Harrisburg Bulldogs defeated Schuyler County 91-58 on Feb. 7 at Schuyler County.

With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 5-0 in the Lewis and Clark Conference. They looked to continue their unbeaten run through the conference when they played at Westran on Feb. 10.

Results for the game were not available at press time.

Next week, the Bulldogs have two conference games remaining against ranked teams. The Bulldogs host No. 5 Salisbury on Feb. 14. The Panthers were 4-1 before their game against Schuyler County on Feb. 10.

Harrisburg concludes their season on Feb. 17 at home against Knox County, who are 6-0.