Digging out of a hole

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

When the Central Methodist men’s basketball Eagles and Clarke Crusaders met on Jan. 4, a late 3-pointer and free throws helped Clarke squeak by with an 83-81 victory.

These two teams met again, this time at Puckett Field House, on Feb. 8. It was another close game, ending in a similar fashion. The difference this time, however, was CMU escaping with a 2-point victory, winning 80-78.

The Eagles trailed by as many 16 points in the first half before rallying back to take the lead at halftime and staying ahead of Clarke for all but 88 seconds of the second half.

Clarke led briefly in the second half until junior Bo Burkhart made a 3-pointer with 2:17 remaining that put CMU back in front for good.

“Clarke came out and really played well to start off,” head coach Jeff Sherman said. “What a great game plan they had. They came in and they knocked down (3-pointers), and they attacked the basket well. We rushed a few things on offense.’

The Crusaders made three 3-pointers within the first four minutes of the game to jump out to a 15-4 lead.

The Eagles missed 15 of their first 19 shots, and with 9:21 left in the first half, they were down 27-11, prompting Sherman to call a timeout.

Sherman said that during the timeout, he told his players he wanted to at least cut the lead in half.

Sherman said that if they could get the deficit to seven points at halftime, then he thought they would be back in the game.

His players responded to his message. Senior Cole Adair made a 3-pointer for what was the beginning of the Eagles’ comeback. His shot made the score 27-14.

Adair made another shot from beyond the arc to cut the deficit to 10 points, 29-19. Fellow senior Charles Harris III made a 3-pointer 46 seconds later to cut Clarke’s lead to single digits, making the score 31-22, with 5:31 left in the half.

The Eagles didn’t stop there. Senior Ron Lee sank a pair of free throws, and Harris III and Adair both scored to cut the lead to six points, 34-28.

CMU cut the lead to one point, and then Adair made a 2-footer just before the buzzer to give the Eagles a 35-34 lead and a strong advantage in momentum going into halftime.

“Who would have believed that we would have fought back and actually go into halftime with the lead,” Sherman said. “This was just a game that had a lot of different twists and turns in it. We were fortunate to come out on top.”

Clarke shot 50 percent from behind the 3-point line and 52 percent overall from the field in the first half. CMU shot just 20 percent from beyond the arc and 40 percent overall, which greatly improved after shooting only 25 percent through the first 12 minutes.

The main difference between the two teams that allowed CMU to rally was turnovers. Clarke turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, seven more than the Eagles.

The Eagles started the second half with a 6-2 run to expand their lead to 41-36 with 17:29 left. Senior Scott Stegman scored four points during that run. He scored 12 points in the game.

Clarke went on a 5-0 run that tied the score 41-41 with 16:19 left.

The score stayed tied for only 20 seconds before Adair made another 3-pointer to put the Eagles back in front.

That 3-pointer was the beginning of a 7-0 run. Burkhart made four free throws over a span of 23 seconds to increase CMU’s lead to seven points, 48-41.

CMU took their biggest lead of the game when Stegman scored a 2-point shot to make the score 54-45 with 12:13 left in the game.

That 9-point lead slowly dwindled as Clarke answered with an 8-0 scoring run that cut the lead to one point. The score was 54-53 with 10:16 remaining.

The score remained close, and CMU stayed ahead, for the next seven minutes.

That changed when Clarke senior Caleb Wragge made two free throws to put the Crusaders ahead again, 68-67.