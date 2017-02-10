Eagles hindered by another slow start

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Central Methodist women’s basketball Eagles have discovered their biggest opponent this season.

Their most formidable foe – themselves.

The Eagles have lost seven games this season, with those losses coming from the result of getting off to a slow start to begin those games.

Their most recent loss happened on Feb. 8 when CMU hosted Clarke University at Puckett Field House.

A slow start in the first quarter led to a 97-86 loss to the Crusaders.

“We have not played well in the last three weeks, and tonight was just a continuation of that,” head coach Mike Davis said. “I thought Clarke played a very good ballgame, especially in that first half. They make a lot of 3-pointers. But, a ot of that is on us. We’re not looking like a very well-coached team, and we’re certainly not playing well.”

Junior Dejonee Hale scored 29 points off the bench to lead the Eagles on the day. Sophomore Lexie Moe scored 18 points. Senior Paige Albrecht had 13 points off the bench.

CMU fell behind 25-15 after one quarter.

The Eagles gained some ground in the second quarter and cut the deficit to seven points. CMU trailed 50-43 at halftime.

They were unable to keep that momentum in the second half, however, being outscored 47-43 by the Crusaders.

Kelsy Ernst led Clarke with 34 points. Moriah Begin scored 27 points off the bench.

The next three games for CMU are on the road, starting with a game at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri, on Feb. 11.

CMU defeated the Vikings 87-68 at Puckett Field House on Dec. 10. Davis said that result doesn’t mean much at this point.

‘I don’t think that means much right now, what happened two weeks, or three weeks or a month ago, to us,” Davis said. “I think this is a team that needs to do some soul-searching, and we need to do a better job of ourselves. That’s what we need to be worried about right now.”

After their game at Missouri Valley College, the Eagles have road games at Peru State on Feb. 15, and at MidAmerica Nazarene University on Feb, 18.