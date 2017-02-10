Evelyn Asbury

1928-2017

Longtime Armstrong resident, Evelyn Asbury, passed away at The Lodge in Fayette on Feb. 7, 2017. She was 88 years of age.

Evelyn June Asbury was born in Glasgow, Mo., on July 24, 1928, to Erskine and Della (Amick) Ballew. She graduated from Glasgow High School in 1946. Evelyn married Rodney Asbury on Jan. 30, 1949. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2007. Evelyn always stayed hard at work, whether it was gardening, canning produce, mowing the yard, or upholstering various furniture. Evelyn also enjoyed baking. She will be remembered for baking various items for church socials, fundraisers, and other events. Evelyn was a longtime member of the Roanoke Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by three children, Doug (Jan) Asbury, of Fayette, Greg (Betty) Asbury, of Salisbury, and Sandra Asbury, of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Canaan, Alaina, Jessica, and Clint; four great-grandchildren, Clayton, Lucas, Graydon and Koryn; Evelyn was also survived by a sister, Billie Gebhardt, of Columbia, MO.

In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by and infant son, Terry Wayne Asbury, and two sisters, Kathleen McLean and Ruth Ballew.

Services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Jim Bolin officiating. A visitation was held an hour before the service. Burial followed the funeral at Fayette City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette City Cemetery, in care of the funeral home.