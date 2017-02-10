Fayette Falcons honor four seniors on Senior Night

The Fayette Falcons honored a trio of seniors on Feb. 10 when they hosted the Marceline Tigers in Lewis and Clark Conference action.

Falcons seniors Chase Huthman, Tommy Phillips and Robby Robinson, along with Lady Falcons senior Grace Boulden, were honored during the night.

Huthman posted a career-high 20 points this season when Fayette defeated Prairie Home 73-56 on Jan. 30.

Huthman is averaging 4.4 points per game this season and 3.2 points per game in his career.

Robinson is averaging double-figures for the second straight season, averaging 11.1 points per game. Last season, he averaged 10.7 points per game. He is averaging 7.1 points per game for his career.

Robinson has been an effective weapon behind the 3-point line during the 2016-2017 campaign, shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Robinson is also averaging 3.2 assists per game this season.

He played on the Falcons varsity team all four seasons.

Phillips has also played for the varsity team all four years of his high school career.

He is averaging 9.6 points per game in his career, while averaging 9.9 points at this point in the season, prior to the team’s game against Marceline.

Phillips has served as the team’s point guard, averaging 3.1 assists per game. He is averaging 4.8 assists per game this season.

Phillips has been a pain for opposing teams on defense this season, averaging 3.3 steal per game, along with 1.7 blocks per game.

The lone senior for the Lady Falcons, Boulden has served as a leader for Fayette, scoring 8.9 points per game and pulling down 8.3 rebounds per game.

She has scored 5.2 points per game and grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game for her career.

The Falcons and Lady Falcons hosted Senior Night on Feb. 10, but their final home game is Feb. 17, against Schuyler County. This is also the night when Fayette holds its annual Courtwarming game.