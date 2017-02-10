Howard County Democrats recommend Flaspohler to Governor for PA appointment

In their meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Howard County Democratic Committee selected Frank R. Flaspohler as their recommendation for Howard County Prosecuting Attorney. This recommendation will be sent to Governor Eric Greitens for consideration to fill the vacancy left by Stephen Murrell, current Howard County Prosecuting Attorney, who is resigning effective February 17.

In Missouri, when a vacancy arises in a county office, each political party traditionally meets to make recommendations to the Governor for appointment. The Governor will appoint a replacement per Missouri law. County prosecuting attorneys must be a licensed attorney in the State of Missouri and are required to have their legal residence in the county they serve for at least one year.

Mary Jarboe, Howard County Democratic Committee Chair provided the following statement:

“The Howard County Democrat Committee is please to announce the nomination of Frank Robert Flaspohler for the office of Howard County Prosecuting Attorney. The Committee’s unanimous support of Mr. Flaspohler is based on his strong dedication to upholding the law, his preparation and experience in the legal field, and his community involvement.”

Flaspohler, a native of Howard County, practices out of his office across from the Howard County Courthouse in Fayette. Along with his private practice, Flaspohler is an Adjunct Professor at Central Methodist University, teaching undergraduate classes in Political Science & Criminal Law. Flaspohler is a member of the Missouri Municipal Attorneys Association, the International Municipal Lawyers Association, and the Missouri Emergency Medical Services Honor Guard.

Community is very important to Flaspohler. He provides service to the City of Armstrong as the City Attorney and Prosecutor where most of his time is donated. Flaspohler has worked for the Howard County Ambulance Service and continues to fill in periodically.

The Democrat Committee is very enthusiastic about their recommendation. “His knowledge of the law and strength of character makes him an outstanding candidate for our Howard County Prosecutor” stated Lisa McGuire. Committee member Henry Graham describes Flaspohler as “clear, articulate and well versed in the law.”

“I feel Howard County is very fortunate to have such a strong candidate to be in charge of our legal matters,” Jarboe stated, “Frank is very professional and organized within his law office, and his talents and ability will be a strength for our county government.”

Flaspohler resides in Fayette with his wife Kathryn, and children Frank and Gracie.