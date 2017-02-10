Lady Jackets let late lead slip away

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets (13-7, 8-2 CAC) held a 38-31 lead over the Cairo Lady Bearcats with 4:33 left in the game.

Cairo (17-5, 6-3 CAC) outscored the Glasgow 12-1 over the duration of the game to come away with a 43-39 win at home on Feb. 7.

Junior Jaden Monnig led Glasgow with 14 points in the loss.

Monnig scored seven of the first 10 points for Glasgow to push the Lady Yellowjackets out to a 10-5 lead with 3:00 left in the first quarter.

That lead diminished when Cairo answered with a 13-0 run that stretched into the second quarter.

Cairo went ahead when sophomore Mackenzie Dubbert made a 3-pointer to make the score 11-10.

The Lady Bearcats led 18-10 with 6:39 left in the first half.

Glasgow was able to chip away at the Lady Bearcats’ lead and climb back into the game before halftime.

Junior Molly Reynolds completed a 3-point play to make the score 18-13 with 5:41 left in the first half.

The Lady Yellowjackets scored six more points in the first half and trailed 20-19 at halftime.

Reynolds tied the game in the third quarter when she made a hook-style shot from the free throw line. The score was 23-23 with 6:44 to go in the third quarter.

Junior Kristin Stockhorst scored two consecutive baskets to give the Lady Yellowjackets a 27-23 lead.

That lead did not last long, however, as Cairo went on a 6-0 run to pull ahead with less than a minute to go in the period.

Monnig scored inside just before the period ended to force a 29-29 tie going into the final quarter.

Glasgow scored nine straight points to complete an 11-0 run through the first three-and-a-half minutes of the fourth quarter.

Stockhorst made a 3-pointer and two free throws during the run.

The Lady Bearcats got to the line six times during the final two minutes, making all six free throws, to pull ahead and steal the win.

With the loss, Glasgow remained in first place in the conference, but only a game ahead of Cairo and New Franklin.

Glasgow hosted the Lady Bulldogs (16-16, 6-3 CAC) on Feb. 10 at Larry Littrell Court.

With a Glasgow win, the Lady Yellowjackets would be a win away from winning the conference title outright. A New Franklin win would force a three-way tie for first place.

Results for the game were not available at press time, but will be available in the Feb. 15 issue of the Fayette Advertiser.