Lady Tigers to play for championship at Brashear Tourney

Five players scored in double-figures for the Higbee Lady Tigers, who defeated Marion County 85-52 in the semifinal round of the Brashear Tournament on Feb. 8.

Seniors Rhiannon Runyon and Sabrina Huddleston led the way for Higbee, scoring 22 points and 18 points, respectively.

Junior Sam Nelson had 12 points, while junior Geocie Sager had 10. Sophomore Grace Westfall rounded out the double-figure scoring with 13 points.

The Lady Tigers will play for the championship against Putnam County on Feb. 11.