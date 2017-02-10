Matney and Breshears lead Lady Bulldogs

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3 Central Activities Conference) were victorious over the Slater Lady Wildcats (5-20, 0-10 Central Activities Conference) 61-27 in New Franklin on Feb. 7.

Junior Madison Matney and sophomore Shelby Breshears each scored 13 points for New Franklin. Senior Cassie Armentrout scored 11 points, with sophomore Grace Hundley adding 10.

Sophomore Lauren Evans contributed seven points for the Lady Bulldogs.

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs traveled to Glasgow to take on the first place Lady Yellowjackets on Feb. 10. Results were not available at press time.