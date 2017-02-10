New Franklin take down Slater Wildcats at home

The New Franklin Bulldogs (12-10, 7-2 Central Activities Conference) defeated the Slater Wildcats (6-16, 3-17 Central Activities Conference) 51-33 at home on Feb. 7.

“We won an ugly game tonight,” head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said. “Slater came out in man and we weren’t patient enough to get the types of shots we could have gotten. They played with us for a half. I was pleased that we were able to pull away in the second half though. We guarded much better in the second half by taking away the easy scores we were giving up.”

Four players reached double-figures for New Franklin. Senior Austin Jones led the Bulldogs with 14 points.

Senior Brendan Hundley had 13 points in the game. Senior Mason Bailey scored 11. Freshman Gavin Bishop finished with 10 points.

The Bulldogs played another conference game at Glasgow on Feb. 10. Results were not available at press time.