Yellowjackets move closer to conference title with win at Cairo

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Glasgow Yellowjackets (20-2, 10-0 CAC) inched closer to winning the Central Activities Conference outright with a 56-25 win over the Cairo Bearcats (7-15, 1-8) in Cairo on Feb. 7.

The Yellowjackets sit all alone in first place in the CAC with a 10-0 record, two games ahead of the second place New Franklin Bulldogs prior to the game between the two teams on Feb. 10.

“Right now, we’ve clinched a share (of the conference),” head coach Mick Cropp said. “We’re 10-0 in the conference, and everyone else has at least two losses.’

Senior Kennedy Davis and junior Adam Monnig worked inside to combine for 33 points, with Davis scoring 17 and Monnig scoring 16.

“We want to play inside-out,” Cropp said. “We have two of the better post players in Class 1, so we wanted to make sure they get enough touches and that opens up more on the outside.”

While the margin in the final score was wide, the Yellowjackets got off to a bit of a slow start. Junior Kabyl McMillan knocked down a 3-pointer to put Glasgow ahead 5-0 to begin the game. McMillan finished the game with 12 points.

That lead disappeared when Cairo went on a 6-0 run. Cairo freshman Jacob Davis scored all six points during that run.

From that point, the Yellowjackets got going. Glasgow finished the first quarter on a 12-3 run to go ahead 17-9.

“In most games, there’s a feeling out process,” Cropp said. “It’s hard to come out and blitz teams from the very beginning. We’ve done that maybe once or twice in 22 games, so it doesn’t happen very often. Once we got going, we got the ball up the floor in transition some, knocked down a couple of (3-pointers), and did a good job defensively, for the most part, all night long.”

Results for the game against New Franklin were not available at press time.

The Yellowjackets have two games remaining on their schedule. They play their final home game, Senior Night, on Feb. 14 against Meadville. They conclude their season at Sturgeon on Feb. 17.