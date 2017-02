Brian Bradfield

1964-2017

Brian Bradfield, 52, of Fayette, died at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at Heartland Cremation and Burial Society, 616 Jackson St, Columbia, MO 65203. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Brian is survived by his wife Katherine of the home as well as his son, Matt Bradfield of Fayette.