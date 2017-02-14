Falcons defeat Tigers in Senior Night game

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Fayette Falcons (15-8, 2-4 Lewis and Clark) came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Marceline Tigers (13-10, 3-3 Lewis and Clark) 56-55 on Feb. 10.

The game was designated as Senior Night. Three members of the Fayette Falcons were recognized with their families before the game – Chase Huthman, Tommy Phillips and Robby Robinson.

“(Huthman) has been an unbelievable teammate,” head coach Ben Pallardy said. “I think he has improved more than anybody I’ve ever seen in a short amount of time.”

Huthman joined the Falcons his junior season.

“Robby has had a great career,” Pallardy said. “He’s been a scorer for three-plus years. His freshman year, he played a lot but didn’t start a lot. He’s been a huge part of us, from getting one win his freshman year, to now, 15 and counting. He’s been a great player.”

“Tommy has been one of the best players in the area,” Pallardy said. “Physically, he’s a gifted athlete. But, what I have been most impressed with is his maturity. He’s grown up into a man. That’s what I have been happiest to see, him grow into a good young man.”

Robinson hit four 3-pointers in the game against Marceline and finished with 12 points.

Phillips scored 15 points in the game. Huthman chimed in with six points.

Junior Blake Dawson was the leading scorer on the team against Marceline with 16 points.

Dawson made a pair of free throws late to put Fayette ahead 56-52. Marceline hit a 3-pointer to pull within one point, 56-55.

Robinson was fouled with two seconds left. He missed the first attempt of the one-and-one, and Marceline rebounded. Their last shot was no good and Fayette won the game.

The Falcons play at Paris on Feb. 14 and conclude the regular season on Feb. 17 against Schuyler County. This game is designated as Fayette’s Courtwarming.

Tipoff against Schuyler County is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

More photos from Senior Night can be found on Page 6.