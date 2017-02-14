Glasgow celebrates Homecoming and “Hoopin’ for the Cure”

Seniors Lucas Hubbard and Maia Polson were named as the Glasgow 2017 Homecoming king and queen on Feb. 10. The ceremony was held during halftime of a game between the Glasgow Yellowjackets and New Franklin Bulldogs.
The Sanders family pose for a photo at Glasgow High School on Feb. 10. Pictured: (back row, from left to right) Curtis Sanders, Nancy E. Sanders, Kayla Sanders, Kyle Sanders, Nathan Sanders. (Middle row, from left to right) Larry Sanders, Nancy A. Sanders, Brenton Sanders, Greg Nanneman, Gwen Nanneman. Chad Sanders is pictured in front. Glasgow raised $3,819 for the Sanders family during “Hoopin’ for the Cure.”