Lady Bulldogs move into first place tie with thrilling win over Glasgow

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs forced a three-way tie for first place in the Central Activities Conference with a 46-43 win over the Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets on Feb. 10.

With New Franklin clinging to a one-point lead in the final seconds, senior Jasmine Himmelberg was set to inbound the basketball. She found junior Madison Matney sneak behind the Glasgow defense and heaved the ball to halfcourt. She layed the ball in the basket and drew a foul with 7.9 seconds left.

This ultimately became the play that gave New Franklin (17-6, 7-3 CAC) over Glasgow (14-9, 7-3 CAC).

“Depending on how the defense guards us, my girls are smart enough to know how to read the play,” New Franklin head coach Morgan Vetter said. “(Matney) read it and so did (Himmelberg) in throwing the pass. Yes, it is something we work on, but yet something they make come to life in a game.”

Matney finished the game with 24 points to lead New Franklin.

“We didn’t really understand where we were in the conference, we just knew we wanted this game tonight,” Matney said. “(Vetter) explained after the game how much this really meant.”

Neither team was able to keep momentum, and the score remained tight throughout. Glasgow junior Molly Reynolds scored 11 of her 17 points in the first half to help the Lady Yellowjackets keep pace with New Franklin.

Junior Jaden Monnig scored 14 points. She and Reynolds combined for all but two of Glasgow’s points in the first half.

New Franklin sophomore Lauren Evans made her first start in place of senior Cassie Armentrout. She made a couple of key defensive plays in the fourth quarter to help New Franklin build a 39-30 lead with 3:37 left to play.

“We told her before the game that she was going to have to get her head in it,” Matney said. “This was her chance to shine. She really needed to step up, and I felt like she did.”

Vetter said that Armentrout missed the game due to illness. She said Evans played at the intensity the team needed.

Glasgow closed that nine-point gap. Junior Kristin Stockhorst made a 3-pointer with 1:56 left to play to trim the margin to 41-37.

The Lady Yellowjackets had a chance to tie with 10 seconds left. Reynolds shot a 3-pointer that missed, but was fouled with Glasgow trailing by three points. She made two of the three free throws to make the score 43-42.

Vetter called a timeout, and that was when the play was drawn up. Matney was unable to complete the and-1 opportunity, but New Franklin held a 46-43 lead. Glasgow attempted one last 3-pointer that missed, allowing the Lady Bulldogs to escape with the win.

New Franklin played at Cairo on Feb. 14. Glasgow hosted Meadville the same day. Results for these games were not available at press time.