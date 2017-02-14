Lady Falcons host sendoff for three Fayette seniors

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Grace Boulden, Jada Gaines and Abbie Jeffries stood on the court in a line with other Fayette seniors and their families after the Fayette Lady Falcons finished playing a game against the Marceline Lady Tigers.

These seniors were recognized during a ceremony for “Senior Night,” held at Fayette High School on Feb. 10.

“Grace, Jada, and Abbie have been outstanding leaders this year,” head coach Jeff Martin said. “They are on their third coach in three years and they have done a great job trying to buy into the new system and what the coaching staff has wanted to try to do. They have been positive role models for their teammates and have all been solid contributors on the basketball floor as well. They will be missed.”

The Lady Falcons (7-16, 0-6 Lewis and Clark) lost 49-37 against Marceline (11-12, 1-6).

Boulden finished the game with seven points and 10 rebounds. She is averaging a career 5.2 points per game to this point. The Lady Falcons have two games remaining before they begin district play.

Gaines finished with one rebound and one assist. Jeffries had one rebound.

Fayette got off to a slow start and fell behind the Lady Tigers 12-4 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Lady Falcons matched Marceline in points, but trailed 20-12 when the first half ended.

Sophomore Emma Hoover led Fayette with 10 points and collected five rebounds. She also had four assists.

Freshman Abbey Conrow had eight points and junior Sam Conrow had seven points.

The Lady Falcons traveled to Paris for a game against the Lady Coyotes on Feb. 14. Results were not available at press time.

Fayette will conclude the regular season with a home game against Schuyler County on Feb. 17. The game has been designated as the school’s annual Courtwarming game. The Lady Falcons’s game will tip at 6 p.m.

Photos from Senior Night can be found on Page 6.