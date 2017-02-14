Lady Tigers lose to Putnam County in Brashear Tournament championship

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Higbee Lady Tigers took home second place after losing 66-55 to the Putnam County Lady Midgets in the championship game of the Brashear Tournament on Feb. 10.

Senior Rhiannon Runyon led the team with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Sabrina Huddleston had 12 rebounds and scored seven points. Junior Geocie Sager had 12 points.

Higbee shot 13-for-33 from the free throw line in the loss.

“If you come in and shoot free throws at a very alarming rate, you’re going to have a tough night,” head coach Tanner Burton said. “It was a mixture of preparation and free throws that put the dagger in us.”

Higbee fell behind 10-2 to start the game and trailed 16-9 after the first quarter. Putnam County scored at the start of the second quarter, then Higbee went on a 9-0 run to tie the game 18-18 with 4:03 left in the first half.

Higbee took their only lead of the game in the second quarter when Huddleston made a 3-pointer to put the Lady Tigers ahead by two, 21-19, with 3:35 left in the first half.

Putnam County went ahead 23-21 later in the first half and led the rest of the way.

Burton said that while it’s nice to take home a second place trophy, the Lady Tigers have built a culture where they expect more.

“Our seniors deserve that, and we’re going to send them out the right way,” Burton said.

Higbee played at Jamestown on Feb. 14. Results were not available at press time.

The Lady Tigers conclude the regular season at home with a pair of games. They host Atlanta on Feb. 15 and La Plata on Feb. 16. Both games begin at 6 p.m.