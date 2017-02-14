Lincoln Public School Alumni Night

On Friday, Feb. 10, Fayette High School in conjunction with The Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee hosted Lincoln Public School Alumni in recognition of Black History Month.

There were a number of activities that evening including games and a free throw shoot-out. Lincoln t-shirts and logo tumblers were available for purchase and a raffle was held for a special customized Lincoln Public School Logo basketball.

Donald Hill, Vice-Chair of The Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee spoke on behalf of the Committee Board and members. Alumni, family and friends attended to celebrate the occasion and the legacy of Lincoln Public School.

More is planned by the Committee. On Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6:00 p.m., the Lincoln committee will host their third annual Black History Month program at the Phillips-Robb Recreation Center on the Central Methodist University campus. Captain Charles Jackson, formerly with Missouri State Highway Patrol will be the featured speaker. Jackson was the first African-American troop commander with Missouri’s highway patrol. The topic for the program is “How to Overcome Injustice of the System.” The public is encouraged to attend and the event is free of charge. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served.