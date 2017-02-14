Marvel Dean Ancell 1964-2017
Marvel Dean Ancell
1964-2017
Marvel Dean Ancell, 94, homemaker, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
She was married in Fayette, Feb 17, 1940, to Alvin Ancell
Visitation was from 3-8 p.m., Feb. 14, Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. Funeral service 10 a.m. Feb. 15, also at the mortuary.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin; brothers, Code and Junior Blaise; sister, Orpha Lupas.
Survivors: son, Blane Ancell (Denise) of Wichita; sister, Leta Kimble of Mulvane; granddaughters, Stacy Quinn (Collin) and Lindsey Ancell.
A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer’s Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214.