Marvel Dean Ancell

1964-2017

Marvel Dean Ancell, 94, homemaker, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

She was married in Fayette, Feb 17, 1940, to Alvin Ancell

Visitation was from 3-8 p.m., Feb. 14, Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. Funeral service 10 a.m. Feb. 15, also at the mortuary.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin; brothers, Code and Junior Blaise; sister, Orpha Lupas.

Survivors: son, Blane Ancell (Denise) of Wichita; sister, Leta Kimble of Mulvane; granddaughters, Stacy Quinn (Collin) and Lindsey Ancell.

A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer’s Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214.