Several guests were welcomed at the New Franklin City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.

Deborah Riekhof approached the Council requesting a letter of support for the Governor’s office. Riekhof has been recommended to fill the remaining term for county prosecuting attorney by the Howard County Republicans.

Joe Chitwood reviewed the City’s recent audit with the Council. He stated it was a “clean opinion”, meaning all information needed and requested had been made available. There were few recommendations.

Emily Gerding appeared before the Council on behalf of the New Franklin Park Board. The board has recently lost members, she had two recommendations who are willing to serve. The Council approved the addition of members. Several events are in consideration of the Park Board including an Easter egg hunt, movies in the park, and an adult kickball tournament as a fundraiser.

Howard County Fire Protection District Station 2 Chief Duane Drane announced the station is hosting “Coffee with Veterans” the second Saturday of each month regardless of weather. The community is welcome to come and visit with Veterans from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Coffee will be served and possibly breakfast. Drane noted the propane generator should be up and running this month, but that the school, not the fire station, is still the designated storm shelter.

Robbey Harvey, superintendent for Consolidated Public Water District #1 reported on issues with the water plant. There are concerns the “substantial completion” is running behind. A meeting with contractors has been called for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at noon at the new plant.

Old business discussion included replacing decorative flower barrels, derelict properties, and street lights needing either replacement or adjustment.

Most new business had been covered with the guests. The police department reported they had twelve major cases so far this year, six more than last year. Thirty traffic stops have been made and ten citations issued. There will be a Weapons Safety Training Monday, Feb. 20 at Community Building in the park at 6 p.m. This is open to the community.

Kathy Lammers reported the number of residents signed up for Textcaster has increased. Textcaster is a system by which the city can send messages to those registered. The most recent example was a water issue and the city broadcasted a message. To register for textcaster contact New Franklin City Hall at 848-2288 or online www.newfranklin.org. You will be asked your name, phone number, and cell phone carrier. The city encourages all New Franklin residents to register.