Noted in Brief

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the media center

• TEETH ARE TERRIFIC! DENTAL SCREENING Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Play Center. Bring your children to the play center for a free, dental screening by our local dentist Dr. Quint. Families will be seen privately on a first-come, first-served basis. You may play with your children in the play center while you wait. Each child will receive a toothbrush and book.

• CMU’s AASU PRESENTS MOVIE “SELMA” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Thogmorton Center for Allied Health

• INFANT MASSAGE class offered free of charge by Fayette PAT, Monday, Feb. 20 @ 12 p.m. in the Play Center @ FHS. For more details, please contact Nancy Holtwick @ patfayette@gmail.com or 660-728-3686

• HANDGUN SAFETY TRAINING Monday, Feb. 20 @ 6 p.m. at the Community Building in the New Franklin park, hosted by New Franklin Police Department

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at City Hall

• CMU’s AASU PRESENTS MOVIE “Straight Outta Compton” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Thogmorton Center for Allied Health

• CONTEMPORARY MUSIC recital by Swinney Conservatory of Music Thursday, Feb 23, @ 7:30 p.m. in Willie Mae Kountz Recital Hall

• FAYETTE FFA FUNDRAISING AUCTION Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1:00 p.m. @ FHS Ag Building, complimentary meal @ noon, consignments, donated items, FFA Member Labor, for details contact Doug Chambers at 573-356-1464 or 660-248-2124 or email dchambers@fayette.k12.mo.us

• THIRD ANNUAL CHILI COOK-OFF sponsored by Fayette Ministerial Alliance scheduled Sunday, Feb. 26, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Clark Middle School in Fayette. Chili may be entered 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Specify regular (beef), hot, or exotic (not beef). Contact Ministerial Alliance to register.

• NEW FRANKLIN BLOOD DRIVE Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 1:30 -5:30 p.m. at New Franklin Elementary School

• THE ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART hosting three Winter Shows; “Lifetime of Creativity: A Bill Helvey Retrospective”, “The Robert & Anna Mae Collection”, and “Works from the Permanent Collection in Honor of Black History”. Jan. 29 through April 6, open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. in Classic Hall.

• FAYETTE AREA COMMUNITY CHOIR Linn Memorial United Methodist Church invites all to join in a community choir to present a Holy Week cantata Thursday, Apr. 13, 7 p.m., weekly rehearsals for all ages and experience Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at Linn Memorial, for more information, contact the church office at info@linnumc.org, or call 660-248-3157

• ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE @ Linn Memorial UMC March 1, gathering time, coffee & fellowship 6:30 p.m., worship service 7p.m.

• THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAYWER at Fayette High School, March 3 & 4 @ 7 p.m., March 5 @ 2 p.m. Adults $8, Students/Seniors $5, Children 10 and under $3

• HOCO DEMOCRAT COMMITTEE & HOCO PROGRESSIVES will sponsor a discussion of “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right” March 4 @ 7 p.m., Howard County Public Library. All are welcome. Books available in Library

• VFW CHILI COOK-OFF VFW Post 280 will host their annual chili cook off March 4 at the Post. Entries fee $10 due by 5 p.m. March 3, Chili must be received by 3 p.m. March 4. Judging at 4 p.m. All you can eat chili and hot dogs $5 after judging.

• PANCAKE SAUSAGE BREAKFAST Sunday, March 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• THE MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held on the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

• the parents as teachers play center is open 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and on the third Friday of each month. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.