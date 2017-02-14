Tigers lose in third place game

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Higbee Tigers (12-10) lost to the Kirksville Tigers junior varsity squad 80-74 in the third place game at the Brashear Tournament on Feb. 10.

Kirksville went 6-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Higbee was not able to get to the charity stripe at all during the final period.

“We could have done things a bit better, obviously, but you have to give (Kirksville) a lot of credit,” head coach Jon Bishop said. “We did a lot of good things, but I think we could have done some things better defensively.”

Senior Wil Clark led Higbee with 33 points and 13 rebounds. Junior John Schell had 10 rebounds and scored 18 points. Senior Cameron Crawford contributed 14 points.

After a wild first quarter that ended in a 26-26 tie, the Tigers led for most of the second quarter. Higbee was ahead 43-42 at halftime.

The lead changed hands three times in the third quarter. Kirksville pulled ahead for good near the end of the period.

While Kirksville led during the entire fourth quarter, the margin stayed tight. Clark scored nine of his 33 points during the final period, including a deep 3-pointer with 25.2 seconds left to make the score 76-74. Kirksville got to the line six times during the final seconds and didn’t allow Higbee to score another point.

“We still had a good week. We got one win out of it,” Burton said. “We played some pretty good competition, and we’ll get ready for districts.”

Higbee played at Jamestown on Feb. 14. Results were not available at press time.

The Tigers conclude their regular season with a pair of home games on back-to-back nights. They host Atlanta on Feb. 15 and Atlanta on Feb. 16. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and are preceded by games played by the Lady Tigers, who play at 6 p.m. on both nights.