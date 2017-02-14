Yellowjackets win conference title

BY MIKE URSERY

The Glasgow Yellowjackets (21-2, 11-0 CAC) won the Central Activities Conference outright with a 77-44 win over the New Franklin Bulldogs (12-11, 7-3 CAC) on Feb. 10 at Glasgow.

“We clinched the conference tonight and I’m very proud of the guys for accomplishing that goal,” Glasgow head coach Mick Cropp said.

Glasgow senior Kennedy Davis led all scorers in the game with 21 points. Senior Hayden Hackman scored 18 points, while junior Adam Monnig contributed 14.

The Yellowjackets shot 63.6 percent in their victory over New Franklin.

Junior Mason Bailey was the leading scorer for New Franklin with 17 points. Junior Bailey Lyons added nine points.

The Bulldogs were without one of their starters, senior Austin Jones.

“We were beaten by a better executing, more physical team tonight,” head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said. “With Jones out, we were no match for their senior led team. They scored the majority of their 74 (points) from inside of five feet or at the line. There is no way we win a game giving up that many good looks from those spots.”

Eight of the Yellowjackets’ first nine points were scored inside, as Glasgow started the game with a 9-4 lead.

When the first quarter ended, Glasgow led the Bulldogs 19-10.

Lyons scored twice, with one of those being a 3-point play, to cut Glasgow’s lead to 21-15.

However, Glasgow continued to push the ball inside, and by the end of the first half, led 35-24.

The Yellowjackets extended their lead in the second half. Senior Dariez Dickerson made a shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. Glasgow led 56-33 at that point.

“Hats off to Glasgow for a well played game,” Schlotzhauer said. “They showed why they have been the best team in the conference this year.”

The night featured two different themes hosted by Glasgow – Homecoming and “Hoopin’ for a Cure.”

Glasgow High School raised money for Chad Sanders, 42, who is battling brain cancer.

More information about this topic can be found on the front page.

New Franklin played at Cairo on Feb. 14. Glasgow hosted Meadville the same day. Results for these games were not available at press time.

The Yellowjackets conclude the regular season with a game at Sturgeon on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

New Franklin closes the regular season at home on Feb. 16 against Madison. This game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.