Despite loss, Harrisburg still has chance for conference title

The Harrisburg Bulldogs are new to the Lewis and Clark Conference, making a lot of noise upon their arrival.

The Bulldogs got off to a 6-0 start in conference play, notching double-digit wins in every conference victory.

Harrisburg suffered their first conference loss in a 72-67 game against Salisbury on Feb. 14.

“They’re a big physical team that likes to work the ball and be patient,” Harrisburg head coach Steve Combs said. “We’re a team that likes to press and run and be athletic, and get up and down.”

Combs said Salisbury did a good job of stopping Harrisburg early, taking an 18-4 lead to start the game.

“We came out too tentative to start the first quarter, Combs said. “You just can’t do that against a team like Salisbury.”

Junior Cade Combs finished the game with 21 points to lead Harrisburg. Senior Brendan Gray had 16 points.

Harrisburg caught momentum in the second quarter, going on a 9-0 run to make the score 31-27 by halftime.

“A big thing was Kolton James coming off the bench and hitting a big three,” Combs said. “That kind of loosened us up and had us thinking, ‘Okay. Here we go.’

Salisbury separated themselves from Harrisburg in the third quarter, building an 8-point lead with 4:22 left in the period.

Harrisburg cut the lead to five points, but the Panthers used an 8-2 run to close out the third quarter and go into the final period leading 50-39.

The Bulldogs found another spark in the fourth quarter. Combs and Gray combined for eight points to start the period, and James hit another 3-pointer to make he score 52-50 in favor of Salisbury.

From that point, the Panthers started playing a game of “chase” with Harrisburg, holding onto the lead the rest of the way with the Bulldogs staying close behind.

Salisbury senior Garrett Francis scored 24 points for the Panthers.

The Bulldogs fell to 6-1 in the conference to go into a second-place tie with Salisbury.

Harrisburg ended their regular season with a game against Knox County on Feb. 17. A win would give Harrisburg a share of the conference title.

Results for the game were not available at press time.