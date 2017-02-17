Fayette R-III Board hears FFA proposal

The Fayette R-III Board of Education met in regular session Wednesday night. Vocational Agriculture teacher Doug Chambers presented a proposal for the FFA students be allowed to attend the FFA National convention trip in October 2017. Chambers stated, “The National FFA Convention is one of the premier events for the FFA and our nation’s students. There have been six National FFA Conventions that were visited by Presidents or Vice Presidents of the United States. The nation’s most important people in agriculture, which is the nation’s most important industry, recognize this convention as a great event to reach the next generation that will continue to keep our country’s agricultural industry strong. With over 65,000 members, advisors and guests attending from every state in our nation, this event is a big deal. This convention lets students see the true magnitude of the agricultural industry and the FFA. Most students who have attended in the past came home with an enlightened appreciation for the possibilities in agriculture and the FFA.” Fayette FFA students have not been allowed to attend the National convention the last two years. The Board tabled the issue for consideration at a later time.

The Board approved purchasing a 2018 Bluebird Bus for $77,925 from Central States. There was a lower bid for a 2018 IC bus of $814. The reason for accepting the higher bid was the door control. The door control is on the right in the Bluebird bus enabling the driver to look in the same direction as the students loading and unloading. The door on the lower bid is on the left making the driver look away from students when entering and exiting the bus.

The Board also approved the following items: The FY’18 school year calendar as presented. The first day of school is August 17, first semester ends December 21. The second semester starts January 3, the last day of school will be May 16.

The FY’18 FHS Course Description Book.

Superintendent Tamara Kimball reported that, “Dan Struemph, an engineer from McClure Engineering Company out of Columbia, come out to look at the structural issues we might have when we fix the canopy at the entrance to the Ag building. He thinks the canopy slab may be pinned to the concrete slab that rests over the foyer of the entrance with both sections resting on the beam over the doors. Blueprints were located and Dan is going to give us an idea of what we can do if we are able to leave the interior section of the canopy in place when we remove the outer section.”

Kimball also reported that the Lincoln Public School Memorial Committee finalized their Teacher of the Year Award criteria and eligibility. It will be made available March 1 for the first time. Kimball also noted that nominations are also being accepted for The Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award. Both award forms are on the district website.