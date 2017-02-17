Harrisburg ends 6-game skid with win over Salisbury

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Harrisburg Lady Bulldogs head coach Dan Bachmeier leaned against a wall and let out a big sigh of relief.

His Lady Bulldogs had just won 35-32 over the Salisbury Lady Panthers (13-11, 4-3 Lewis and Clark), ending a 6-game losing streak.

“We’ve been playing hard for a while, but we’ve just been coming up short,” Bachmeier said. “If you look at all of our box scores, we’re right with everybody at halftime. In the second half, they seem to pull away.”

Salisbury outscored Harrisburg 28-23 in the second half, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold on for the win. They held a 12-4 lead at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs shot 12-for-15 from the free throw line, which ultimately decided the outcome of the game. Bachmeier said free throw shooting has been an issue for his team all season.

“If we could shoot better free throws, we would have five or six more wins,” Bachmeier said.

The Lady Bulldogs made six shots through the first three quarters, all from behind the 3-point line, to take an 18-11 lead heading into the final period.

“That was the plan,” Bachmeier said. “We’re aren’t bad 3-point shooters. We miss a lot of 2-pointers, so I said we’re gonna shoot three’s until we get some easy two’s. Later on, we got a few easy two’s.”

Sophomore Leah Barton drove to the basket twice in the fourth quarter, drawing a foul both times to set a a 3-point play.

Harrisburg held a 29-18 lead with 5:32 left to play before Salisbury started catching up.

The Lady Panthers scored seven straight points to make it a 29-27 game with 1:30 left.

After sophomore Sydney Fischer made a pair of free throws to make the score 31-27, Salisbury senior Kelsy Marek knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one point with 35.9 seconds left.

Harrisburg didn’t allow Salisbury to score again until the final two seconds, and made four more free throws to close out the win.

Bachmeier recently announced that he will retire after the conclusion of the current basketball season. He has been the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs for 10 years, and led them to state championship wins in 2010 and 2012.

Harrisburg concluded the regular season with a home game against Knox County on Feb. 17.

The Lady Bulldogs are the No. 7 seed in the Class 2 District 8 tournament. They play No. 2 Eugene on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The district tournament will be held in Sturgeon, Missouri.