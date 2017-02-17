Higbee Tigers split final two home games

The Higbee Tigers split their final two games of the season, in which they won the first game against Atlanta and then lost their regular season finale against La Plata.

Higbee won 73-49 against the Atlanta Hornets (1-19) on Feb. 15.

The Hornets played the same five players throughout the entire game.

Higbee head coach Jon Bishop, however, rotated his players throughout the game. Some of his younger players saw significant playing time.

“I’m glad these guys kept pushing and kept working,” Bishop said. “We had some guys get some good numbers, and that’s a good thing. When the young guys get in and do some work and put in some quality minutes, it’s a plus.”

Sophomore Chandler Crawford and freshman William Gibson each had 13 points.

Senior Wil Clark scored a teamhigh 20 points. Junior John Schell was second on the team with 14.

Higbee led 27-9 after the first quarter. By halftime, their lead grew to 48-22.

The Tigers played their final regular season game against La Plata, losing 69-59.

After an even first half where the teams battled to a 26-26 tie, La Plata found a surge in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 43-33.

Schell was the leading scorer on the night, finishing with 21 points to go along with 16 rebounds.

Senior Wil Clark had 19 points.

The Higbee Tigers will play in the Class 1 District 9 Tournament Feb. 20-25. They’re the No. 6 seed, and play No. 3 St. Elizabeth on Feb. 21 at 8:30 p.m.

All Class 1 District 9 games will be played at Bunceton High School in Bunceton, Missouri.