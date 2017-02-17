Lady Bulldogs fall short against Madison in final home game

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Madison Lady Panthers (14-10, 8-4 CAC) spoiled Senior Night for the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs (17-8, 7-5), winning 47-42 on Feb. 16 at New Franklin High School.

It was the final game of the regular season for New Franklin, and the final home game for three seniors – Cassie Armentrout, Jasmine Himmelberg and Madison Maupin.

“Our three seniors have been big time leaders,” head coach Morgan Vetter said. “They’re good kids. We’ll definitely miss them next year. It was the last game in that gym. I wish we could have gotten a win, but it is what it is.”

Himmelberg scored seven points in the game. Armentrout had three points.

The game was back-and-forth during the first quarter. The lead changed hands seven times. Madison eventually pulled away, ending the first period on a 10-1 run to take a 19-11 lead into the second quarter.

That 10-1 run turned into a 15-1 run. The Lady Panthers built a 24-11 lead early in the second quarter.

From that point, New Franklin began to claw their way back. Junior Grace Hundley made a 3-pointer to snap New Franklin’s scoring drought, which lasted for nearly four minutes.

Junior Madison Matney scored inside twice to cut Madison’s lead to six points, 24-18.

New Franklin held Madison to two points in the third quarter, outscoring them 11-2 to tie the game 36-36.

Hundley made a free throw at the start of the fourth quarter to put her team ahead 37-36.

The Lady Panthers took the lead back after two straight baskets by sophomore Taylor O’Bannon.

Sophomore Shelby Breshears made a steal and took it the other way for a layup to put New Franklin back in front, 41-40.

Himmelberg made a free throw with 2:20 left to give New Franklin a 42-41 lead, but that was the last point scored by the Lady Bulldogs.

“Something has to click for us,” Vetter said. “I don’t know if we’re struggling or we just haven’t found that spark.

The Lady Bulldogs are the No.2 seed in the Class 2 District 14 tournament, played Feb. 20-25.

The Lady Bulldogs draw No. 7 Stover for their first game, played on Feb. 20.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

All Class 2 District 14 games will be held in Smithton, Missouri.