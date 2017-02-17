New Franklin Bulldogs win on Senior Night

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The New Franklin Bulldogs (13-12, 8-4 CAC) defeated the Madison Panthers (8-16, 4-8 CAC) 57-43 on Feb. 16.

The game was the last game of the regular season for the Bulldogs, along with it being the last home game, or Senior Night.

Three seniors played in their final home game – Brendan Hundley, Austin Jones and Hunter Rohlfing.

“This year was the first year they’ve gotten significant playing time, other than Austin,” head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said. “All three of them have grown as players. They’ve become leaders on our team.”

Jones scored nine points in the game. Junior Mason Bailey had 10 points, and Hundley hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Junior Bailey Lyons was the leading scorer with 18 points.

Lyons scored six of the Bulldogs’ first nine points, with Hundley hitting the first of his four 3-pointers, to help New Franklin jump out to a 9-7 lead late in the first quarter.

New Franklin kept the lead from that point. When the first quarter ended, the score was 14-7.

Bailey and Jones started getting involved in the second quarter. Bailey drove to the hoop for the first basket in the period.

Bailey went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the second quarter, and scored inside a second time, scoring eight of his 10 points in the second period.

Jones ended the second quarter with a 3-pointer, giving New Franklin a 32-16 lead going into halftime.

Hundley hit two more 3-pointers in the third quarter. New Franklin maintained their double-digit lead in the third period, but by the end, Madison started to catch up.

The score at the end of the third quarter was 44-34 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Near the midway point of the fourth quarter, the Panthers cut that lead down to just six points. The score was 44-38 with 5:40 left in the game.

It didn’t take New Franklin long to squash that rally, however. Freshman Gavin Bishop completed a 3-point play with 4:37 left to play to push the lead back to double digits, 49-38.

“It’s Senior Night, so you always want to win for the seniors,” Schlotzhauer said. “Ideally, they played well. I thought they played fine.”

Bailey, Hundley and Jones received a standing ovation with just over a minute left to play when Schlottzhauer called a timeout to bring them out of the game.

The underclassmen played the last 1:05.

New Franklin played at Cairo on Feb. 14, losing 59-51. Jones had 20 points. Bailey chimed in with 12 points, and Hundley scored three.

“It felt like we should have won, after we got out of it,” Schlotzhauer said. “To get back on a winning note is good, just to know you have a little bit more confidence going into districts.”

The Bulldogs are the No. 5 seed in the Class 2 District 14 playoffs. They play against No. 4 Sweet Spring on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in Smithton, Missouri.

“They’re (Sweet Springs) a well-balanced team,” Schlotzhauer said. “I really think we’re evenly matched as a 4-5 game in that district. Coach (Tim) Smith does a good job. It’s always fun to go against him. I think it will be a good game.”