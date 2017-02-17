Members had a surprise waiting for them when they arrived for the New Franklin School Board meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15. In appreciation of their efforts and recognition of their hard work, Board members had the opportunity to enjoy a slice of pie while they met.

The Board moved through their business very efficiently. After approval of the minutes and financial statement, then authorization to pay bills, the three guests in attendance were asked if they wished to address the board, to which they declined.

Dawn Shipp, Elementary Principal reported there was a 98% turnout for the recent Parent-Teacher Conferences and that preparation is underway for MAP Grade Level Assessments. Thanks to the PTO’s recent purchase of several Chrome books, students will be able to take the end-of-year assessments on Chrome books in their classrooms. Shipp believes this will provide a more test-friendly environment for the students.

Benji Dorson, Middle School and High School Principal, reports the Woodworking class had a field trip to a local sawmill where they toured the mill and ended up coming home with wood for projects. Dorson also noted FFA Week is the last week in February and the FFA is making preparations to celebrate. He also noted that the school continues their proactive approach to bullying prevention, having several activities and events throughout the year. A bully prevention forum was just recently conducted with the local police, juvenile authorities, school counselor, administration, and the sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students.

With no Unfinished Business to review, the Board proceeded to New Business and approved three field trip requests; a trip for the fourth grade on April 19 to a St. Louis Cardinals game; for the sixth grade, a trip to Hannibal on April 21; and on May 4, a trip to the St. Louis Museum for the seniors.

Three pieces of kitchen equipment all stopped working last month. An ice machine, water softener, and cooler, (all of significant age, and costly to repair) were replaced.

Work is progressing on the new building with the addition of 315 yards of concrete poured on Feb. 10. There were no policies for review and the Board adjourned to go into closed session.