PAWS “Love is in the Air” Benefit fun for all

The unseasonably warm weather brought in quite a crowd to the PAWS “Love is in the Air” Benefit Concert and Silent Auction on Saturday, Feb. 11. Performers of all ages entertained a full house at the Fayette Christian Church. The well-organized production ran so smoothly it’s hard to believe it was only the second annual event.

Entertainers included Jessica Stroupe and Bekki Galloway in a duet, Ariana Moore, Hayden, Hailey, and Aimee Sage performing individually and as a trio, Abbey Ruggles, Annelise Miner, New Franklin Girl Scout Troop 71063, Kathryn & Hilary Myers each performed a solo before performing together with Josh Myers accompanying, Robert Miner, Janet Mullanix, and Mickie and Novy Foland.

The silent auction was generously sponsored with approximately 200 donations from Abigails in Rocheport, The Attic, Martha Baylor, Boonville Clay Company, Katie Weber Bradfield, Linda Brown, Lisa Buckler, Jackie Byland, Paul Byland, Jill Chandler, Commercial Trust Company, Tony & Lisa Cook, Pat Cornine, The Fayette Advertiser/Democrat Leader, Mary Diehls, Brenda Dougherty, Cindy & Brad Dudenhoffer, Exchange Bank of Fayette, Bekki & Spencer Galloway, Emily Gerding, Grey Willow, Joy Flanders & Cub Scout Pack 62, Rebecca Harbison, Hawgs & Heifers, Horton Animal Hospital, Howard County Veterinary Service, Becky Huntsman, Janet Jacobs, KPIP Radio 94.7, Judy Lay, Les Bourgeois, Lizzy & Rocco’s, Manitou Studio, Nancy Meals, Danielle McIntosh, Scentsy, Cathey Monckton, Lyn Mortimer, Barbara O’Dell, Orchids and Art of Columbia, Kelley Potter Melegrito Pridgeon, Ruth and Pat Roll, Karen Scherer, Nancy Shepherd, Pat Smith, Stockton Mercantile of Rocheport, Nancy Symes, Treats Unleased, Amy Valencia, Shelley Vogt, Jim and Taffy Wallace, White Horse Antiques, and Yates House Bed & Breakfast.

Bekki Galloway, organizer and MC reports the crowd filled the church and that all proceeds, more than $3,100 raised, is used to help PAWS with their efforts for stray and unwanted animals. PAWS was founded in 2005 by Jill Chandler and Carol Leach. Current Board Members are Nancy Shepherd and Kim Thompson, co-chairs; Dana Morris, secretary; Bill Kountz, treasurer; and Bekki Galloway.

Fostering animals is a large need for PAWS because Howard County does not have an animal shelter. PAWS is always looking for assistance with fostering lost or abandoned dogs and cats until permanent homes can be found.

If you are interested in volunteering with PAWS, fostering, or donating, or if you have any questions, please contact PAWS at 660-248-2739, or www.pawsfayettemo.org. They can also be found on Facebook at PAWS: Pet Adoption and Welfare Service.