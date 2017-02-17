Red Flag Warning – No Burning

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Howard County and surrounding counties. Due to low humidity values, dry ground cover, and windy conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of central Missouri.

While red flag warnings are usually issued in the summer months, there has not been much precipitation this winter and grass and other ground cover is very dry. The slightest spark could be picked up by the wind and spread rapidly.

With warm spring-like conditions predicted this weekend, many may be inclined to begin clean-up projects outdoors. Please refrain from burning. Even the smallest fire can get out of hand very quickly.

At this time a “Burn Ban” is in effect for all of Howard County, ordered by Howard County and Fayette, Glasgow, and Armstrong Fire Districts. Tickets and fines as much as several hundreds of dollars can be issued for burning during a ban. Do not do any burning of any kind until the warning has been cancelled.

As always, the Howard County Fire Districts remind everyone to notify Central Dispatch at 660-248-3605 of a ‘controlled burn’ any time you start a fire and again when it is completely out. Central Dispatch will also know if a “Burn Ban” is in effect or if it is safe to burn.