A night to remember

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Fayette senior Tommy Phillips needed 28 points to reach the 1,000 mark, with two games to play.

Phillips scored 18 points in the Falcons’ 63-49 win over the Paris Coyotes on Feb. 14.

Fayette played their regular season finale against the Schuyler County Rams on Feb. 17. Phillips scored 11 points in Fayette’s come-from-behind victory to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.

“I feel relieved,” Phillips said, leaning against a wall. “I’m just glad I got it over with.”

Phillips said that he wanted to thank his coaches and his community for helping reach the accomplish. He said he was glad he could do it during the team’s final home game.

“It was a great opportunity all around,” Phillips said. “They’re the reason why I play, seeing fans and loved ones happy.”

That final home game was designated as Courtwarming. Phillips was named as Courtwarming king. Senior Jada Gaines was named Courtwarming queen.

Phillips got off to a quick start, scoring five points in just over four minutes.

The scoring eventually slowed down. He finished the first half with seven points.

“He’s a pass-first guy,” Fayette head coach Ben Pallardy said. “He wants to set his teammates up. He gets more excited about a good pass than he does about hitting a shot.”

Pallardy said the moment was even more special for Phillips because his grandparents were in attendance, adding that they didn’t get to see very many of his games.

Phillips hit one free throw in the third quarter to give him eight points.

“I think the 1,000 points kind of held my game back,” Phillips said. “All in all, I just wanted the win. As a team, we’re better together. I’m not a selfish player. I’m just an all-around (player) who wants to win, and get everybody involved.”

He went 1-for-2 at the free throw line at the start of the fourth quarter to give him nine points.

He put up a short jumper later in the quarter that hit the back of the rim and then bounced towards the right side of the court.

“I was thinking, ‘oh my God. Will I ever get this?’,” Phillips said. “Am I destined to get it tonight, or is it next Tuesday?”

Phillips reached 11 points with 6:47 left in the game. Sophomore Darius Lee put up a shot in the paint that missed. Phillips grabbed the rebound and put the ball in the basket, provoking a loud eruption of cheers inside the gym.

“I was just glad I got it tonight, in front of my family and friends,” Phillips said.

Phillips was named the Hawkins Harrison Insurance Player of the Week on Feb. 17.

Phillips sat at 1,001 career points heading into Fayette’s first round game against Sturgeon on Feb. 21.

