Bulldogs win share of conference title

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

Two teams squared off on Feb. 17 with title hopes. The Harrisburg Bulldogs and Knox County Eagles both are newcomers to the Lewis and Clark Conference, and both found themselves playing for a chance at winning the conference.

Going into the game, Knox County had a perfect record in conference play, 7-0. Harrisburg was 6-1, tied for second place with the Salisbury Panthers.

A victory for Knox County would have given them the conference title outright. Harrisburg needed a win to grab a share of the conference championship.

The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 73-69 to for a three-way tie for first place. Salisbury defeated Westran 61-28 on Feb. 16.

“This was a great victory for our program,” head coach Steve Combs said. “To grab a share of the Lewis and Clark Conference Title in our first year in the conference is a great accomplishment.”

Harrisburg led for most of the game, and had a 37-32 lead at halftime. Knox County fought back in the second half and tied the score 68-68 late in the fourth quarter.

Harrisburg senior Brendan Gray completed a 3-point play to put the Bulldogs ahead 71-68. He hit two more free throws with three seconds left to seal the win for Harrisburg.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 17-8 record, going 7-1 in the Lewis and Clark Conference.

Gray finished the game with 17 points, five assists and five steals. Junior Cade Combs scored a team-high 19 points, with eight rebounds and four steals.

Trey Freeman posted a career high 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Harrisburg is in the Class 2 District 8 tournament, held Feb. 20-25 in Sturgeon, Missouri.

The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed, and drew No. 7 Calvary Lutheran in the first round, played on Feb. 21. Results for the game were not available at press time.