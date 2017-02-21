End of the road for Bachmeier, Bulldogs

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Harrisburg Lady Bulldogs’ season came to an emotional end on Feb. 20.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to the Eugene Lady Eagles 58-44 in the opening round of the Class 2 District 8 tournament.

The game was the last of the season. However, emotions were running high because it was the last game for head coach Dan Bachmeier, who announced earlier this season that he is retiring.

“There are a lot more rewards than just wins and losses,” Bachmeier said. “The rewards are relationships with kids, the relationships with the community, with parents.”

Bachmeier said that in the 10 years he spent coaching at Harrisburg, his teams never quit. That was prevalent on Monday night.

The Lady Bulldogs missed their first 10 shots and quickly fell behind 12-0. By the end of the first quarter, the score was 19-6.

Harrisburg had slightly more success shooting in the second quarter, but couldn’t stop Eugene from scoring. At halftime, Harrisburg trailed 33-16.

“I told them to keep playing and shoot the ball,” Bachmeier said. “That’s been our nemesis all year. When we shoot the ball, we’re pretty good, because we can run and we can jump. We can play defense.”

Bachmeier said his players play hard but don’t get rewarded enough in the eyes of a lot of people because of the number of games they’ve won over the past couple of seasons. They won five games this season. Last season, they won 10 games.

Harrisburg came out in the second half and looked like a different team offensively.

The Lady Bulldogs hit four 3-pointers in the quarter, and added a score inside and a free throw, to go on a 15-3 run.

Junior Emily Southerland, sophomore Kyla Heuer and freshman Emma Barton combined for back-to-back-to-back shots from outside.

Heuer finished the game with seven points. Southerland and Barton each had three points.

Eugene had built their lead to 25 points, but Harrisburg cut that lead down to 13 points after the run.

“I thought we were good enough to win this district at 5-17,” Bachmeier said. “We had to make shots. We can play this game. We just can’t make shots, sometimes.”

Seniors Sara Colyer and Shelby Simmons played their final games, each finishing with five points.

Bachmeier said he’s spent the last two-to-three years contemplating retirement. He said that nothing would have changed his mind this season, saying that he decided it was time.

Bachmeier said one day he might get back into coaching, but for now, he is going to see what is in store outside teaching and coaching.