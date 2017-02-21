Falcons rally to defeat Schuyler County in regular season finale

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Fayette Falcons played a game on Feb. 17 that will stay ingrained in the memories of players, coaches and fans who watched it.

The night was designated as Fayette’s annual Courtwarming night. Seniors Tommy Phillips and Jada Gaines were named as Courtwarming King and Queen.

Speaking of Phillips, the senior guard recorded his 1,000th point, becoming an official member of the 1,000 point club, joining junior Blake Dawson, who joined the club earlier this year.

“It’s been a long time coming,” head coach Ben Pallardy said. “Tommy’s been a good player for a long time. For him to get to 1,000 points, I’m just proud of him. There’s so much pressure that goes along with that, especially in the last home game of his career.”

Dawson scored 20 points in the Falcons’ come-from-behind, 57-55 victory over the Schuyler County Rams (9-16, 3-6 Lewis and Clark). The Falcons trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter before mounting their comeback, taking the lead with just over two minutes to go in the game.

“We just picked it up defensively,” Pallardy said. “I think that we were a little bit quicker on the defensive end. We were closing out better. That was the difference in the game.”

The Rams made five 3-pointers in the first three quarters. Pallardy said that for those three quarters, his Falcons were “sleepwalking” on defense and hoping that Schuyler County would miss their shots from outside the 3-point line.

“I thought they shot the ball unbelievably (well),” Pallard said. “Then, in that fourth quarter, the guys got determined that we were going to win. We just went out and took care of business.”

Fayette jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter, with Phillips scoring five of those points.

The Rams briefly took the lead when junior Riley Veatch and senior Bradley Hubbard hit back-to-back 3 pointers to make the score 8-7.

The lead changed hands three more times in the first quarter. Schuyler County led 15-12 when the quarter ended.

The Rams began to pull away after the midway point of the second quarter. Schuyler County finished the first half on a 9-2 run and went into halftime leading 31-23.

The Rams upped that lead to 11 points early in the third quarter. The score was 35-24 with 6:28 left in the period.

That lead grew to 13 points when Rams senior Keaton Nelson scored five straight points to make the score 43-30 with 3:07 left in the third quarter.

Fayette cut the lead to single-digits, but Schuyler County senior Tanner Renick scored at the buzzer to make the score 51-41.

The Falcons flipped the script in the final period, holding Schuyler County to four points.

Senior Robby Robinson made a free throw in the opening seconds of the final period to make the score 51-44. He scored nine points in the game, all from 3-pointers.

Phillips scored on a putback to pass the 1,000-point mark with 6:47 left. His basket made the score 51-49 in favor of Schuyler County.

After Phillips scored, Pallardy called timeout to celebrate Phillips’ accomplishment.

Senior Chase Huthman scored inside to tie the game, then later hit two free throws to put the Falcons ahead with 53-51 with 2:29 left in the game.

Renick scored to tie the game with 2:13 to go. Dawson broke the tie, putting Fayette ahead 55-53 with 1:08 to go.

Schuyler shot two 3-pointers before the final buzzer sounded. The first spun around the rim twice before falling to the floor.

The Falcons are the No. 3 seed in the Class 2 District 8 tounament, held in Sturgeon, Missouri, Feb. 20-25. Their first game was against the Sturgeon Bulldogs on Feb. 21.

“They’re gonna be tough,” Pallardy said. “It’s on their floor. They have a lot of guys that can shoot the ball. They have guards that can really play. We’re gonna have to buckle down and defend if we want to be able to advance.”

Results for the game were not available at press time.