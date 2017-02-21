Higbee’s historic season ends with loss against Prairie Home

The Higbee Lady Tigers (20-6) produced some firsts this season. They won their first tournament, that being the Northwestern Invitational.

The Lady Tigers were ranked in the top 10 in Class 1 for the first time in over three decades.

Their season ended when they lost 77-46 against the Prairie Home Lady Panthers in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1 District 9 quarterfinals in Bunceton, Missouri, on Feb. 20.

Seniors Rhiannon Runyon and Sabrina Huddleston each played their final game for Higbee, as did Kennedy Bankhead. Runyon and Huddleston each had 10 points.

Sophomore Grace Westfall scored a team-high 11 points.

Higbee stumbled out of the gate in their game against Prairie Home, falling behind 24-8 in the first quarter. They found their offensive touch in the second quarter, but were unable to stop the Lady Panthers on the defensive end. Prairie Home led 39-24 at halftime.

Higbee shot just 27 percent from the field, and were 6-for-32 (19 percent) from behind the 3-point line in the loss.