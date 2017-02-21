Lady Falcons’ season ends with loss against New Bloomfield

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Fayette Lady Falcons’ (7-17) 2016-2017 season came to an end on Feb. 20 with a 67-42 loss to New Bloomfield in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1 District 8 tournament.

The game was played in Sturgeon, Missouri, the host site for the district tournament.

Freshman Abbey Conrow had 12 points. Junior Mikela Howell had eight points for Fayette, all in the second half.

“I was proud of the way the kids battled,” head coach Jeff Martin said. They played hard and made New Bloomfield work for it. I was really happy with the way they competed.”

Seniors Grace Boulden, Abbie Jeffries and Jada Gaines played in their final basketball game in a Fayette uniform. Boulden scored four points and Jeffries had two points.

“Our three seniors – Abbie, Grace, and Jada – did a fantastic job leading us this year,” Martin said.

The Lady Falcons played their home finale on Feb. 17 against the Schuyler County Lady Rams.

Schuyler County won the game 65-40.

Boulden led the team with 11 points in the game, while junior Sam Conrow had 10 points. Jeffries and sophomore Emma Hoover each had five points.

“I thought we really competed tonight,” Martin said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but I noticed tonight that we were really, really into it. We’re competitors. That was a really good thing, and I was pleased with that.”

Martin said that Schuyler County is a big, physical team, but he thought his players did a good job on the offensive end trying to attack their size.

“We still, on the defensive end, have to get more physical,” Martin said. “We’re a work-in-progress, as always.”